Well, here we go again on a short drive from Clinton to Savanna, Illinois, fellow Taste Travelers!
Where to today? Poopy’s!
Billed as a biker destination bar, grill and concert venue, the scary image of a biker isn’t likely to be found here. Most of the folks who arrive on their motorcycles are professional people, like my friend Claire Buyert. Riding their bikes on a sunshiny day, they like to ride their motorcycle to a destination that is friendly and also has plenty of merchandise they are looking for and to get a bite to eat.
Open Thursdays through Sundays, their phone number is 815-273-4516 to call ahead for seating or availability. If you have been to Poopy’s in the past, they used to have a menu that had – how should I say it – all manner of menu descriptions that were related to poop. That’s right, Not a spelling error. They no longer title their offerings that way on the current menu, so if you have an old one, hold onto it. They were really pretty funny.
Today we went on a lunch date. Hubby ordered a Chicago dog and as a born and raised Chicagoan, he can be pretty picky with his dogs. This one is prepared and served correctly with a poppy seed bun and all the trimmings. He loved it! I opted for the quarter-pound smash burger and it, too, was delicious.
Try this place out, I’m sure you’ll like it!
Until next time, bon appetit!
