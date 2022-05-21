Taste Traveler logo

Hello my friendly Taste Travelers! Today, I’m cooking.

When you go to your dentist and get three temporary crowns — top left, right and bottom right — you’re pretty limited in what you’re able to eat without jarring one of those delicate crowns loose. So, I opted to cook Chicken Tortilla Crockpot Soup.

So easy and absolutely delicious, it actually takes more time to shop for the items than it does to prepare. I went to Jewel Foods. An added perk for being a senior? A discount given on your total purchases on either Tuesday or Thursday! But back to my recipe, once you put all your ingredients together, sit back and read a book. Or take a nap. Dinner or lunch will be ready in about 3-4 hours. You can also put this together before work and you’ll come home to a wonderful, filling soup supper!

1 pound shredded, cooked chicken

1 (15 ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes mashed

1 (10 ounce) can enchilada sauce (red or green, doesn’t matter)

1 medium onion chopped (I use frozen to cut my time cooking)

2 cloves garlic minced (either fresh or jar – both work)

2 cups of water

1 (14.5 ounce) can of chicken broth

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 teaspoon of chili powder

1 teaspoon of salt

¼ teaspoon of black pepper

1 bay leaf

1 (10 ounce) package of frozen corn

1 (15 ounce) can of black beans rinsed

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

Place all ingredients in your Crockpot and cover. Low setting will take 6-8 hours or on High it will be ready in 3-4 hours. I like to serve with colorful tortilla strips. Makes your presentation look a little festive.

This will feed a family of four quite well. We have leftovers that always taste good a second time, with two of us diving in.

Hope you enjoy my friends!

Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.

