Hello my friendly Taste Travelers! Today, I’m cooking.
When you go to your dentist and get three temporary crowns — top left, right and bottom right — you’re pretty limited in what you’re able to eat without jarring one of those delicate crowns loose. So, I opted to cook Chicken Tortilla Crockpot Soup.
So easy and absolutely delicious, it actually takes more time to shop for the items than it does to prepare. I went to Jewel Foods. An added perk for being a senior? A discount given on your total purchases on either Tuesday or Thursday! But back to my recipe, once you put all your ingredients together, sit back and read a book. Or take a nap. Dinner or lunch will be ready in about 3-4 hours. You can also put this together before work and you’ll come home to a wonderful, filling soup supper!
1 pound shredded, cooked chicken
1 (15 ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes mashed
1 (10 ounce) can enchilada sauce (red or green, doesn’t matter)
1 medium onion chopped (I use frozen to cut my time cooking)
2 cloves garlic minced (either fresh or jar – both work)
2 cups of water
1 (14.5 ounce) can of chicken broth
1 teaspoon of cumin
1 teaspoon of chili powder
1 teaspoon of salt
¼ teaspoon of black pepper
1 bay leaf
1 (10 ounce) package of frozen corn
1 (15 ounce) can of black beans rinsed
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
Place all ingredients in your Crockpot and cover. Low setting will take 6-8 hours or on High it will be ready in 3-4 hours. I like to serve with colorful tortilla strips. Makes your presentation look a little festive.
This will feed a family of four quite well. We have leftovers that always taste good a second time, with two of us diving in.
Hope you enjoy my friends!
