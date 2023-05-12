Hello, fellow foodies!
Taste Traveler is taking a trip to Spragueville today. That’s right, we’re going to Marlee & Me for dinner.
Driving from Clinton a mere 28 miles, we drove on the winding, yet pleasant Highway 136 to get to our destination. Their address is 103 W. Main St. and their phone number is (563) 689-6273.
They’re closed on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, opening at 8 a.m. the rest of the week for breakfast, lunch or dinner. They close by 9 p.m., so if you need to know what their specials are or have a large group coming in, call ahead.
The owners are Marlee and John Klein, thus the Marlee name. We visited with Marlee who was pleasant and hard at work getting the restaurant ready for the expected crowd. And they do show up for this place.
The food.
Although they have an extensive menu, hubs and I opted for the self-serve buffet. The salad portion is made up of entirely homemade selections. I opted for the deviled eggs, potato salad and the broccoli salad. All three were out-of-this-world delicious. To be truthful, I was so transfixed on my selections, I didn’t look at what the hubby chose. But I’m sure it was just as tasty.
Then onto the main entrees. On this Friday, they offered five different varieties of fish and shrimp, barebecue ribs, pork loin, cheesy potatoes, corn and carrots and something else I can’t recall. I opted for the boiled shrimp, fried shrimp, a piece of broiled cod and cheesy potatoes. Fabulous! Like a puppy sometimes will do, I ate too much food. But rationalized it was good food and I didn’t have to cook.
Take the drive to Spragueville and try this place. You’ll be glad you did. And tell them the Taste Traveler sent you.
Until next time my friends? Bon appetit!
------
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home.
