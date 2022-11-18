Hello Taste Travelers! Let’s talk turkey.
Since November is the traditional month to celebrate the harvest of our great land – enjoying a feast, football and family – let’s talk about what you traditionally like to eat or make on this (for many) long weekend.
Is there a particular side dish you make that everyone loves? Is it your pie or the mounds of potatoes and gravy? Or how about the homemade, warm rolls? Have you shared your recipes so the family tradition lives on? Do you order a delicacy from one of our many excellent sites to help take the burden off your cooking time? Krumpets, Sweetheart Bakery, Village Inn, Grandma’s Goody Jar, Cake Fantasies by Ashley, Kayleigh’s Cakes, Riverfront Marketplace, The Dutch Oven Co. and many more local sites are ready to help out!
Our family is much like yours and everyone else’s. Who isn’t getting along this year? Who has the new boyfriend or girlfriend? And are they coming? Do we have enough chairs and tables? Who is bringing what to share? Who’s stuck cooking, or who insists on cooking? Do we eat in or do we eat out? Which member doesn’t like turkey and who does? Do you throw in a ham to pacify the non-bird eaters? Do you deep fry a turkey like we do and munch on that as an appetizer until the big event? Who gets stuck at the little kids' table and who has finally advanced to the grown up table?
Or do you find yourself alone?
Do you donate to or work at a food bank, pantry or soup kitchen to help those who are less fortunate – those who have no family, home or community to enjoy a great cooked meal and some much needed camaraderie?
We have volunteered for this before and found it not only gratifying, but humbling. In the bounty so many of us enjoy, remembering those who are less fortunate, or alone, is key to keeping our humanity and ability to empathize with others. It is something none of us should forget.
Giving thanks is not an old tradition, but an ongoing one for all of us. I want to thank you for traveling with me on my taste adventures. Until the next time…
Bon Appetit and Happy Thanksgiving!
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
