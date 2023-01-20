Hi there, fellow Taste Travelers!
Today we are venturing to Hillsdale, Illinois to the Prime Steak House. A short, 30-minute drive from Clinton, the address is 323 Main St. and phone number is (309) 658-9123. Hours of operation are Thursday through Sunday from 4–8:30 p.m.
As the name indicates, steaks are their forte, but not their only menu item. They offer a wide variety of selections including pork, chicken, seafood, pasta and a salad bar. They also have an abbreviated appetizer list to choose from to start your dining experience. Family friendly, they offer full bar options for the adults in your party.
Since our mutual schedules didn’t allow us to get together until after the holidays, our good friends Jenny and Keith were able to try this place out with us. The trip short and the conversation pleasant, we arrived at the restaurant on a Saturday evening. And we were really glad we made reservations. After visiting with a few patrons and the owner Jimmy, we found many of the hungry customers were from areas far and wide and had been there before. Always a great sign!
This was my first trip to the small town of Hillsdale, and this small but friendly restaurant was packed. A couple from Geneseo were there with friends from Bettendorf and we chatted a bit. He gave me ideas for places in his town to try out. We were seated and our friendly waitress took our drink orders quickly. Our table skipped the appetizers since the salad bar had many tasty items to choose from.
Hubby ordered the Alan’s smothered steak since he is a ribeye aficionado, Jenny had the boiled shrimp with a western baked potato and Keith ordered the lightly seasoned chicken breast. I ordered the queen prime rib. The three of us non-western people ordered a regular baked potato and said we’d all take a bite of Jenny’s choice of western. Even though there was a full house, our orders arrived fairly quickly.
What a feast for the eyes and the tummy! It was certainly understandable to see why people came from far and wide to enjoy a meal here. My goodness! When our plates were brought to our table, I had to ask if they mistakenly sent out the king cut prime. Nope. It was the queen in all her glory. Generously thick and tender, the seasoning was spot on, the au jus delicious and the meat to die for. Jenny’s shrimp was lightly seasoned and perfect, Keith loved his chicken with its light seasoning and hubby declared his Alan’s smothered steak with all the goodies on top as the best he’d had in awhile.
We all took a bite of Jenny’s western baked potato and found it really good. Composed of a regular baked potato that is lightly breaded, it's then deep fried. Sounds odd, but it was delicious. I will order that the next time we go back. And we will go back to this place.
We visited with the friendly, proud owner whose name is Jimmy, who shared that he employs most of his immediate family at Prime Steak House. Every one of them were friendly, efficient and working hard. When told where we were from, he asked me if we go out for breakfast in Clinton and to tell him a place I’ve gone to. I said Jenny’s Diner and lo and behold, Jimmy said with a smile, “The owner, Dzevit Akiti, is my cousin”. Small world, isn’t it!
As always, thank you so much for following my taste travels.
Until next time – bon appetit!
------
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
