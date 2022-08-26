Taste Travelers, today I am making a confession of sorts. I like sweets. A lot.
One of my favorite indulgences?
White angel food cake with white frosting (especially) from Sweetheart Bakery, located on Main Avenue in the Lyons district. If they're out of that confectionery delight, the cherry chip will work, too. Or grab a toffee cookie. Or two.
Then, over in Fulton, Illinois, there's Krumpets' sweet treats in their display case by the register. Their tantalizing exhibit actually makes me think of a Willie Wonka dream scene. Coconut cream pie, fruit tarts, chocolate cake and even their cookies, all presented so beautifully, but definitely edible! Yum.
Village Inn serves a respectable pecan pie or chocolate silk pie that is great, too. It’s convenient and nice to be able to quickly pick up a whole pie for your family gathering right here in Clinton. They’re across from Carpetland on Lincoln Way.
Have you tried Grandma's Goody Jar? Oh. My. Word. You name it, she's got it. From my favorite milk chocolate candy, taffy and caramels to anything your sweet tooth desires. Deliciousness abounds. She'll even put together lovely gift boxes for your special someone — or for yourself. Grandma's Goody Jar is located on Second Street, one block north of the Clinton County Courthouse. Do not delay in checking this place out!
Cake Fantasies by Ashley — CFFun — is exactly that! Order ahead for any specific flavor and she'll take care of you. Cake pops to out-of-this-world fantasy cakes are a specialty. You will not be disappointed. This is on the corner of Fifth Avenue South and Second Street in Clinton.
Kayleigh’s Cakes and Treats is another fun place to get your sweets on. Cupcakes and cookies abound and even help sweeten your event.
And finally, an add-on to your pizza order from Pizza Hut: Cinnabon minis! Warmed and oozing with frosting, they are the perfect end to your pizza pick-up order.
So there you have it, my Taste Traveler friends. I’ve told myself numerous times, if I chew slowly, I actually burn calories! My confession to you has now warranted a trip to find some sweets today. Now where should I go…?
Here’s a peek at what’s coming up
I’m going to mix things up a bit for September by focusing on the upcoming fall season. As noted by the name “travelers”, we are going to go on a driving trip to some terrific stops a bit outside our area and will travel north of the Clinton area to parts of Illinois and Wisconsin.
I hope you find them as interesting and fun as I do! I appreciate you coming along!
------
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.