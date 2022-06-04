Well hello out there, Taste Traveler friends!
Have you tried Jenny’s Diner? Located south of the Clinton County Courthouse on Second Street in Clinton, access is easy and parking is plentiful. Owner Dzevit Akiti named this place after his oldest daughter.
Breakfast, lunch or dinner — they have it all! Specials daily and served quickly. Nice, friendly restaurant that also has a backroom where you can plan for a meeting or larger gathering. Their hours are very accommodating, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Hubby and I like to go there for breakfast on occasion. He goes for the full-on eggs, hash browns, sausage, toast and pancakes. He likes his breakfast, as you can see. I usually go for the French toast and it is very tasty.
The place is very clean and the staff is very friendly and attentive. My husband is the three-cups-of-coffee guy and his cup is always full.
If you would like to dine out and not break the bank, Jenny’s Diner should be on your radar.
Bon Appetit!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.