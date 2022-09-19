Hello fellow Taste Travelers!
Today we’re going to venture to Polo, Illinois, to try out The Dogwood Inn Restaurant. A little less than one hour from Clinton, you will realize a very pleasant drive along route Illinois 40 North to enjoy the sometimes rolling countryside and the beautiful colors of fall in our Midwest.
The address is 2452 Illinois 26. It's a casual, family atmosphere, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner — we enjoyed lunch with them.
Hubby decided to be a maverick and ordered biscuits and gravy, which was an excellent choice, I might add. I ordered the Monte Cristo with onion rings. Delish! There was an enormous selection of pies and baked goods for dessert and we split a slice of apple pie. It, too, really hit the spot.
The service was terrific and the food came out hot and fairly quickly. Located a bit off the beaten path, the drive alone was worth it, but the stop itself was a fun destination. To paraphrase Arnold Schwarzenegger: “We will be back”!
Bon appetit!
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
