Well here we are again, fellow Taste Travelers! Glad to see you.
Today’s adventure travels just a little further north of Kenosha to Racine, Wisconsin, which is south of Milwaukee for you Brewers and Packer fans. Knowing the colors of fall in Wisconsin, this destination will surely be a lovely weekend trip for the eyes.
But I will be talking about a feast for your tummy today.
Where to? Hobnob Restaurant on 277 Sheridan Road, Racine. This classic supper club, established in 1954 and right on Lake Michigan, harkens back to bygone days. You could almost picture a long-ago actor sitting at the bar in a tuxedo smoking a cigarette, contemplating a love lost. But you don’t have to wear a tux to be served here! Families with children are welcome.
Clinton friends of ours, Mike and Katie, have even boated here and dined, so we’re really never too far from anything, are we?
When we made our reservation for a mid-week dining experience, we began with an appetizer of garlic bread with gorgonzola sauce. The entrée I chose was the Tournedos of Tenderloin served with mushroom caps with a béarnaise sauce and a baked potato. Hubby chose the whitefish, broiled on a plank, served with house-made tartar sauce. Both were delicious and the presentation and service were excellent.
Adult beverages are available and I chose a pina colada before dinner. Yes. I had a drink and it was delicious.
This relaxing dining experience will be, at minimum, 1 1/2 hours long. But it goes by quickly as you enjoy the ambiance of a supper club not really found much anymore. I have every confidence you will enjoy this culinary adventure!
Play it again, Sam.
Bon appétit!
------
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.