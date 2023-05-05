Good morning Taste Travelers!
I’m cooking. Or I should say, the hub’s cooking.
What’s on the menu today? Tuna and noodle casserole. One of my most favorite comfort foods of all time. Let me share the ingredients as he tells me:
10 ounces of tuna drained
Can of cream of celery soup
One half cup of half and half
One cup of frozen peas
Two cups of cooked egg noodles
Dash of salt
One tablespoon of melted butter or margarine
Mix all ingredients together.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and put your topping on and bake for 5 more minutes until crusty.
For the topping: 2 tablespoons of bread crumbs combined with one tablespoon of melted butter or margarine
Now I like peas. I know that isn’t up there on everyone else’s list, but it works for me and is in the recipe. Especially since they’re the frozen type, they provide a little crunch in an otherwise soft, moist mixture. If peas aren’t your thing, you could eliminate them or switch to another vegetable for your own touch. You can also mix up the topping, as we have on occasion, to any kind of crackers you have in the house. But crush them up and combine with butter or margarine, for the proper crusty topping outcome you’re looking for.
I hope you enjoy! Until next time? Bon appetit!
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home.
