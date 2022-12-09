Hello, fellow Taste Travelers!
Well, (gasp!) I cooked. After being away from home, I decided to feed my husband a home-cooked meal.
We were determined to get our beef on, so roast was on the menu. I had a 3-pound arm roast to begin with, so using my ancient, trusty, covered graniteware enamel roaster, I rinsed, patted with flour and seared the meat in vegetable oil.
Adding 4 cubes of beef bouillon, 2 bay leaves and a generous helping of carrots and potatoes, I also added a cup of diced celery and one whole onion, quartered. One cup of water, a quarter cup of oil, pop on the roaster lid and into the oven it goes at 325 for 3 and 1/2 hours.
Outcome? Fork-tender beef and wonderfully seasoned vegetables. Preparation takes about 30 minutes total to have this feast that will make a great leftover hash for reruns. Yummy, if I do say so myself! Today I will call myself “Chef Boy-Ar-Jennifer”.
I used to prepare this for Sunday dinner when the kids were all here. I’d pop this in the oven before church and the meal would be done for lunch. The youngest food critic at the time would whine and lament “not roast!” every single time. To this day, he will not eat roast in his home and his wife does not cook it either. Laughingly I say, I must have scarred him for life. But the rest of us still like it.
Until next time my friends, bon appetit!
------
Clinton Herald Food Columnist Jennifer Graf works non-stop to find local eating establishments to avoid cooking. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she was concerned about local, small eateries. Finding their creativity in keeping their doors open inspiring, she now provides Herald readers with different eating options, which include all manner of tastes and types, located just a short drive from home. Her column is published every Saturday in the Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.