The Wellmark Foundation is accepting applications for its Small Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) Grant.
Applications are due May 26.
The Small MATCH Grant is for up to $25,000 and must be matched at 50 percent with cash or in-kind contributions. At least half of the matching support must be in cash.
Successful applicants will be announced in August. The prospective grantee will have 12 weeks to demonstrate the match has been secured. Funding will be awarded in November and grantees will have until December 2022 to complete their projects.
To view previous Wellmark Foundation MATCH grant recipients, visit Wellmark.com/Foundation.
