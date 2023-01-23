CLINTON — The 39th annual Bald Eagle Watch on Saturday drew a typical number of viewers, but the number of visible bald eagles drawn by weather and river conditions was fewer than normal.
“It’s not the greatest viewing this year, just because of the conditions. Like, there’s no ice on the river per se right here,” Park Ranger Kevin Zidarich said at Lock & Dam 13 in Fulton, Illinois. “The river’s open and they’re moving on to different areas for feeding.”
Zidarich and other naturalists kept busy focusing high-powered spotting scopes for viewers as the estimated 15 eagles in trees on the other side of the river moved around. About halfway through the 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. viewing time, Zidarich said approximately 50 to 60 locals had come out at that point.
Clinton Community College simultaneously hosted exhibits featuring large birds, preserved by taxidermists, and educational programs with experts including Karen Herdkiotz, director of wildlife rehabilitation and education center Hoo Haven in Durand, Illinois, and a 20-year-old bald eagle named Big Jake.
Weighing 11 pounds, Big Jake's wingspan measures over 7 feet, Herdkiotz said. He came to be under her care due to an injured right wing and is one of nine bald eagles currently in residence at Hoo Haven which, Herdkiotz said, has one of the largest flight pens in the United States.
Over a year’s training prepared him for being presented at programs. Sitting on the arm of an assistant, he enjoyed snacks of red meat and dead mice that she fed to him throughout the program as Herdkiotz answered the audience’s questions.
“People always ask, can they carry off a dog or a cat,” Herdkiotz said. “Here’s my answer: If I have an animal, which I do, that weighs less than six pounds, I don’t ever let them out by themselves.”
Though not likely to be carried off by a bald eagle, Herdkiotz warned, they could be killed by one.
The near extinction of bald eagles due to pesticides, diving speeds of over 60 miles per hour, mating tendencies, and how birds of this breed extensively communicate with their feathers all were other topics Herdkiotz talked about while Big Jake “cackled,” as she called it, next to her on the stage.
“We’re very honored to have him,” she said.
According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, at least 3,100 bald eagles winter each year in western Illinois counties and 5,709 bald eagles have been recorded by the Iowa DNR’s 2022 Midwinter Count.
A collaboration of the efforts of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, and Clinton County Conservation, the annual Bald Eagle Watch program is dedicated to the understanding, appreciation, and protection of the national symbol.
To contribute a donation to the program or to the conservation of bald eagles, contact the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service at (815) 273-2732 or visit the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge website at www.stewardsumrr.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.