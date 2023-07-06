Here is a scarce photo showing an early view of the 400 block of South First Street sometime around the 1890s. The photo was taken from a tall smokestack located at the Clinton Water Works Company. You can note the dirt streets, some very early wooden buildings, the large hotel building, and several prominent downtown Clinton buildings.
The large building on the right partially hidden by the trees is the Windsor Hotel. The Windsor Hotel purchased the Iowa Central House Hotel in 1878 from the Iowa Land Company. The ILC moved into the Chicago Iowa and Nebraska Railroad building located on Fifth Avenue.
The Iowa Central House hotel was built in 1855-1856 by the ILC. The hotel was considered the finest hotel in the state of Iowa at that time and was the first large brick building in Clinton. As Clinton grew, so did the hotel business.
The Clinton/Lyons City Directory in 1890 shows 13 hotels and 26 boarding houses in the community. Early hotels like the Windsor and Grand Hotel were both located on First Street. In 1890 they faced lots of competition.
Other businesses on the block included Harry Lee operating a business at 414 South First Street that manufactured washing machines. Carrie Lee, wife of Harry, also operated a dress-making business at the same location. The dress-making business was quite competitive during this time period as the city directory shows 62 dressmakers offering their services in the community.
Further down the street we can see that George Drake operated a blacksmith shop at 416 South First Street. Drake also advertised his services in numerous publications at the time for his horse-shoeing business.
The large dirt area with the white fence and trees is now best known as the First Street parking lot across from Happy Joes. Inside the white fenced area, you will note a sidewalk. The sidewalk leads directly up to the front door of the Chicago Milwaukee & St. Paul railroad passenger depot.
At the far end of the white fenced-in area you will note the corner of a building. That building is still standing today at the corner of First Street and Fourth Avenue South. The building was formerly the CM&StP railroad freight depot. In more recent times the Canadian Pacific Railroad owned the building. Today, the City of Clinton owns the former depot building.
At this point in time First Street was no longer considered the main downtown shopping district. The retail shopping center of town had moved to Fifth Avenue South as Clinton continued to grow.
Steamboats still played an important part on the Clinton riverfront and more than 100 trains a day rolled through Clinton on the C&NW main line. The Midland was running twice a day westbound to Lyons, Almont, Bryant, Goose Lake, Charlotte, and points west to Anamosa. The Midland also had an Eastbound running twice a day. Soon electric street cars would be running on the streets of Clinton and Lyons. The Gateway area was a busy place.
All of the buildings shown in the 400 block of the First Street photo are original first-generation buildings. In 1907 several of the buildings were removed when the Scottish Rite Cathedral was built. The rest of the buildings were removed when the Clinton Coliseum was built in 1914.
The 1907 Scottish Rite Cathedral and the 1914 Clinton Coliseum building would both be considered second-generation buildings. According to the Clinton Herald both the Coliseum building and the Scottish Rite Cathedral were destroyed in a massive fire on Dec. 24, 1958.
The 400 block of First Street was rebuilt with third-generation buildings after the 1958 fire. Today the L’Arch Community is located at 404 South First Street. Happy Joe’s Pizza occupies the building at 408 South First Street. The new Masonic Lodge Center at 416 South First Street was rebuilt at the same location a short time after the 1958 fire.
------
Interested in knowing more about the history of the Gateway area? If you know of anyone who wants to join the Gateway History Club’s member list contact Gregg Obren at gobren74@live.com or John Rowland at jrow242@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.