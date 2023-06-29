In today’s Clinton Herald we are featuring one new photo and a short story on some unique construction changes that occurred in 1916 to one of the most historic brick buildings in Clinton, located downtown at 516 First St.
Former Clinton Herald editor Everett Streit noted years ago that “the original three-story building was constructed in the late 1850s and was the oldest brick building on First Street.”
Architect Ronald Schmitt’s book on Clinton shows “the ground floor store front is of cast iron and glass. The building is considered an excellent example of early riverfront commercial architecture and the integrity of the lower stories is rare.”
But over time, buildings, like people, are often subject to unforeseen changes and events. Today’s photo show some of the structural changes that occurred to the original 1858 First St. commercial brick building.
Early history of the 1858 building is vague. We know Western Grocer eventually acquired the building in 1909. The photo today shows the original three-story Western Grocer building in 1916 with the recently completed four-story addition. You can note in the photo that the four-story addition is significantly contoured.
The question that quickly comes to mind for most centers on why was the new addition constructed with a significant curve or bow? The answer is hidden in the lower portion of the photo at street level and in the grass.
Note the railroad tracks running down the alley and hidden in the grass. This indicates that rail service was being provided to various businesses between First and Second streets. Some old-timers have mentioned that at one time the tracks ran all the way down the alley to the Wilson Building.
The Western Grocer Company had the building designed with the wall curved in order to accommodate local rail service down the alley. The large doors on the side of the Western building show that Western also took advantage of receiving merchandise by rail service in the alley.
Another photo was taken in 2023. This photo shows a fourth-floor addition has been added onto the original three-story brick building and is now of equal height with the 1916 four-story addition. A wild guess would be that sometime after the 1916 addition was built, Western Grocer added the smaller fourth floor onto the original older building for office space.
Why did Western Grocer Company outgrow the store on First Street so quickly? On Wednesday, Nov. 17, 1915, a large fire broke out in the early morning hours in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue South. The fire destroyed three well-known Clinton businesses: The Clinton Grocer Company, the T.M. Gobble Company, and the Schall-Hutchison Candy Company. Clinton Grocer and T.M. Gobble were both in the wholesale grocery business.
Sometime shortly after the fire in 1915 it was announced in the Clinton Herald that the Clinton Grocer wholesale company was acquired by the Western Grocer wholesale company. The Clinton Grocer company would now operate as a separate business alongside Western Grocer. Both businesses would operate at the same location on First Street.
With the acquisition of Clinton Grocer, the Western Grocer Company showed a substantial increase in both customers and business sales. There was an urgent need for increased warehouse space. Western Grocer quickly decided in early 1916 that it needed a larger addition at its First Street location. The Western Grocer Company was a large wholesale company operating in three states. They had a brisk wholesale business in Clinton at 516 First St. Western Grocer continued in operation until 1944 when the Sprague Warner-Kenny Corporation purchased 85 percent of the stock. Later the company became part of Consolidated Foods, and then the Sara Lee Corporation.
In 1945, Carstensen Freight and Storage was using the building and did so until the late 1970s. In 1995, Rick O’Leary had Banner Home Furniture Store at this location. Today the Twyford Company uses the building as an event center.
