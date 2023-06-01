Theater has always been popular in Clinton and history shows a variety of entertainment choices. The 1915 Clinton city directory listed 14 hotels in town, 71 grocery stores, 24 saloons and nine theaters.
The local theaters included the A-Muse-U at 214 Sixth Ave. South; the Best Theater at 409 S. Second St.; the Clinton Theater at 213-217 Sixth Ave. South; the Family Theater at 411 S. Second St.; the Lyric Theater at 507-509 S. Second St.; and the Orpheum Theater at 218 Sixth Ave. South.
Lyons had two theaters: the Parkside Theater at 508–510 Main Ave. and the Superba at 404 Main Ave. The new Royal Theater that was built in downtown Clinton in 1911 was located in the Langan Block building. The Royal Theater name would soon be changed to the Strand Theater in 1916.
Everett Streit, the former longtime Clinton Herald editor, wrote that “the first theater in Clinton was the Bijou located on Fifth Avenue South. The Davis Opera House was soon built on the southwest corner of Sixth and South Second Street.”
According to Streit, “The glitter really arrived in 1897 when the Economic Insurance Company of Des Moines built the Economic Showhouse at 213 Sixth Ave. South.” The Economic Showhouse was immediately hailed as “Iowa’s Handsomest Playhouse.”
In the early 1900s, Charles E. Dixon and J. B. Steward acquired the business and renamed it the Clinton Theater. The Clinton Theater offered top stage entertainment with a top-notch orchestra. Streit noted that Lillian Russell appeared at the Clinton theater to sing in 1908.
According to several sources, Lillian Russell was an American actress and singer who became one of the most famous actresses and singers of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. She was known for her beauty and style, as well as for her voice and stage presence. She was born on December 4, 1860 or 1861 in Clinton, Iowa, and died on June 6, 1922 in Pittsburgh.
The epic stage production of Ben Hur was held at the Clinton Theater in 1914. Ben Hur is a well-published historical novel written by Lewis Wallace in 1880 and was later adopted for numerous stage productions and movies.
Streit noted that the theater was taxed to accommodate 200 actors, eight horses, and an abundance of props. Over the years top shows and numerous famous actors appeared at the Clinton Theater including Eddie Foy, Eddie Cantor, and Al Jolson.
The Clinton Theater was removed in the late 1940s to make way for the Veterans of Foreign Wars building. Later the building was used by the Iowa National Guard. Today, the building is still standing just a few doors east of the Clinton Herald building.
Local movie houses are no longer in the downtown area and the Clinton 8 Theatre is now located on the west side of town at 2340 Valley West Court. Clinton is fortunate to still have live professional theatrical productions downtown at the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre at 303 Riverview Drive. The box office is open and the regular season starts tonight, with the show “Leading Ladies”.
Clinton has a lot of entertainment lined up this summer with Wednesday evening music at the Farmers Market in Lyons, Thursday night Music on the Avenue, Finally Fridays at the Riverview Bandshell and the Tailgate N’ Tallboys concerts on the river front from June 8-10.
Get out, enjoy the summer in Clinton, and attend some of these events.
