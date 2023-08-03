In 1855 the Iowa Land Company purchased 500 acres of land in the small Iowa river town called New York and quickly changed the name of the town to Clinton, Iowa.
A short time later the Iowa Land Company started construction on the Iowa Central House Hotel. The hotel was located at the corner of First Street and Fourth Avenue South and was completed in 1856. The hotel was the first three-story brick building in the community.
A second three-story brick hotel building called the Waubansia Hotel also started construction in 1856. The Waubansia was located less than 200 yards away at the corner of Fourth Avenue South and Second Street. The Waubansia opened January 12, 1857.
The Clinton Herald reported later that same year that on Thursday, December 31, 1857 a large fire destroyed most of the Waubansia Hotel. Fortunately, for the owner there were several buildings connected to the Waubansia Hotel that were separated by a large brick wall. These buildings were left intact and continued to function as part of the hotel for many additional years. In 1867 S.H. Gill remodeled many of the remaining buildings and in 1870 Gill enlarged the hotel.
According to the Herald, Colonel John Smith purchased the former Waubansia Hotel and completely rebuilt the hotel sometime around 1872. The hotel now had 60 rooms and sometime during this period was renamed the Revere Hotel. The ground flood had a large dining room, a spacious lobby, a lounge area, and a billiard table. The Revere was soon noted as one of the most famous landmarks in Clinton.
Years later, numerous hotels across the country adopted the business practice of adding small specialty type shops on the lower portion of hotel buildings. Early photos showing the Revere before the specialty shops were added are usually harder to find. In the 1920s, small specialty shops were added to the lower portion of the Revere hotel and were rented out to individual owners.
Sometime in the early summer of 1872, the North Western Real Estate Journal in Dubuque ran a short article featuring the Revere Hotel. The article stated that the Revere Hotel was one of the finest establishments in the area and was considered a first-class hotel. It was mentioned that the hotel was often full.
The Revere dining room was noted for serving great meals and had a gourmet menu. The evening menu featured saddle rock oysters, green turtle, fresh cod, turkey, buffalo tongue, venison, quail, roast partridge, ribs of beef, chicken, prairie chicken, and scrimp. Baked sweet potatoes, corn, peas, lobster salad, several types of potatoes, and numerous desserts were also listed on the menu.
The Herald noted several times in the 1870s that the Revere and Iowa Central House hotels were frequently filled up and the hotel business in Clinton was booming. The Revere was now considered Clinton’s leading hotel. Lodging at the Revere in the 1870s was listed at $2 per night.
The Revere Hotel was a favorite stopping point for Lillian Russell and her troupe when they came to Clinton. Horace Greeley, the famous editor, was listed as a guest at the Revere. Old business records from Hill Drug Store show that Greeley had a prescription filled at the drug store.
Lillian Russell was a very famous actress and singer during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Russell was born in 1860 or 1861 in Clinton to Charles and Cynthia Russell. They lived in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue South, a short distance from the Waubansia Hotel. Her father was editor of the Clinton Herald. The Herald office was located right around the corner at that time on First Street.
The family moved to Chicago in 1865. Later her parents divorced and the mother moved to New York with the daughter. Lillian took voice lessons at an early age and was singing professionally before she was 18. Her mother was active in women’s suffrage issues and worked with Susan B. Anthony. At one time Cynthia Russell ran for mayor of New York.
In the early years from 1855 to 1866 the downtown area of Clinton had very few large three-story brick buildings. The Iowa Central House Hotel was the first three story building. The Waubansia Hotel was next in 1857. Another tall three-story downtown building was the Toll Building built by Major Charles H. Toll in 1866.
A large portion of the downtown area has been filled in over the years. Most of the downtown area consisted of low land that frequently flooded from rain or the river. During the dry times the streets quickly turned to dust. The houses were small wooden structures. The large homes and mansions that would become a well-known part of Clinton’s history were not built yet. The shops and downtown buildings were much smaller compared to the current buildings today.
The Revere hotel was removed in the 1950s. Some of the more notable businesses at that time were the Revere Candy Shop operated by Pete Rastrelli, the Revere Cleaners, the Waffle Shop, the Revere Dress shop, and Whalen’s Barber Shop. Today the corner site is occupied by the Iowa driver’s license office and the former J&D Steak House.
