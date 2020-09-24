MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. – Timber Lake Playhouse is announcing its next virtual offering in a season where coming together at the theater isn’t possible.
“Our interactive virtual experiences began with the Virtual Gala last month,” said Dan Danielowski, TLP’s executive director. “These shows will continue to connect our audiences with TLP at a time when it’s prudent to keep our real theater doors closed.”
TLP’s next offering is Remote Control starring mentalist Max Major, currently on America’s Got Talent, in a hands-on magic show.
TLP has partnered with Chad Rabinovitz of In The Box Entertainment to bring this show to the TLP audience. All shows are ticketed live performances that will entertain audiences as Max comes into your home – virtually, of course. The goal is to create an iteration of live theater that benefits specifically from being digital.
“We’re not putting our art form on Zoom,” Rabinovitz said. “We’re creating an art form for Zoom.”
Participants take part in this live show from the comfort of their own home. It features world-renowned mentalist Max Major. With an uncanny ability to predict thoughts and control the actions of others, this “real-life Sherlock Holmes” leads at-home audiences through an intimate and fully interactive journey. Together they discover the power of virtual connection made possible through hypnosis and mentalism.
Much like the Gala Party Box, the intrigue kicks off before the show even begins when each participant receives a special package in the mail – the contents of which cannot be revealed until Max gives the word.
“I am very excited to be able to offer virtual programming for TLP audiences as we navigate through these difficult times,” said Paul Stancato, TLP artistic director. “Remote Control is a fun and thoroughly entertaining interactive event and I know our audiences are going to love it.”
Tickets to Remote Control are $40 and are available online or through the TLP Box Office. A ticket includes the Magic Box delivered to your home before the performance and a link to the show. Visit the TLP website at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org to purchase tickets or for more information, or call the Box Office at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will be open through Oct. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.