MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse announces auditions will be Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 for children who would like to play orphans in "Annie", and local adults and non-Equity actors for their upcoming season.
TLP is seeking children ages 6 to 16 who can sing and move well to play the roles of orphans in the musical "Annie". The adult ensemble plays a number of roles. Ensemble and orphans must be available for most rehearsals and all performances. Prepare a song showing off your voice as well as a comedic monologue.
Auditions will be Saturday, Feb. 12, from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 13, from noon-3 p.m. at TLP. Auditionees are asked to prepare 32 bars of a song. Please bring sheet music as TLP will provide a piano player.
Those auditioning can bring a CD with audition tracks instead of sheet music if preferred. Each auditionee must also register for a dance audition taught throughout the day. Make sure you are in attendance for one of the dance sessions and wear clothes you can move in with appropriate shoes (no heels). Please bring a headshot (or picture we can use later to identify you) and resume.
To schedule an appointment, contact TLP at (815) 244-2048. All TLP performers must be fully vaccinated before rehearsals begin to participate.
Information for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Office at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
