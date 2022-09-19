MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse will host a Fall Festival featuring BrewFest from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The fest will include tastings of craft beers and wines, food, hay rides, and activities for the whole family. BrewFest features the popular craft beers of Lena Brewery and other local breweries.
Tickets range from $10 to $20 for adults and $8 for 3–20 year olds. Included in the ticket price are tasting tickets for wine and craft beer tasting, soda tickets, pumpkin carving, face painting, bag games, ladder hockey, hay rides, trail rides, and other games and activities. There will also be food for purchase throughout the day. The menu for BrewFest includes hot dogs, hamburgers, and pork chop sandwiches and the Just For Fun Ice Cream truck will be onsite.
Midnight Rider, the Allman Brothers Tribute Band will be in concert that day at the theater at 7 p.m. There are still plenty of seats available for the concert.
Opening Sept. 29, Defending the Caveman will begin a two-week run at the playhouse. Defending the Caveman is the longest running solo play in Broadway history and is now a worldwide phenomenon that's won the hearts of millions in over 30 countries in 20 different languages. A peacemaker in the ongoing misunderstandings between men and women, Caveman opened on Broadway in 1995.
On Oct. 15, Timber Lake will host a showing of the movie Hocus, Pocus!
Detroit Rock City – A Kiss Tribute, will come to TLP on Oct. 22 and TLP will close out Haunted October on the 29th with its annual offering of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
November brings The Blooze Brothers, Boy Band Night, and BritBeat back to the playhouse. TLP will close the season with Forever Plaid – Plaid Tidings from Dec. 1 through Dec. 11.
Tickets for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until intermission on show days.
