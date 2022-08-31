MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse will host The Six One Five Collective on Saturday as they continue their 2022 concert season.
The Six One Five Collective is a collaborative effort and creative brainstorm of four artists that are steeped in the musical mix of country, Americana, folk and pop. Their sound is an undeniable wall of distinctive harmonies, vocal prowess, and solo voices. Their show is an eclectic mix of original solo music, hit songs they've written for other artists, and high energy songs that are the 'Six One Five sound.'
They've toured around the world opening for John Legend, India Arie, John Hiatt, Kenny Chesney, and others. They've played the Grand Ole Opry stage, they are nationally awarded artists and songwriters with three Grammy nominations and an IBMA Song of the Year honor. Their songs have been written for household names like Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, George Strait, Lee Brice, Ingrid Andress, Marc Broussard, Sister Hazel, and several TV shows such as Nashville and Parenthood.
Tickets for all concerts are $30 ($25 for TLP Subscribers). Tickets are now on sale at the box office at (815) 244-2035 or online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org
