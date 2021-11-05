OSHKOSH, Wis. — Brett Alexander Makana Tornow, of Clinton, has graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh’s College of Education and Human Services. He earned a bachelor of science degree in human services leadership.
More than 1,500 University of Wisconsin Oshkosh students graduated in May as part of the 147th spring commencement. The new grads – including more than 1,200 with bachelor’s degrees, 200 master’s degree candidates, nearly 150 with associate degrees and more than 40 who earned doctoral degrees – join over 100,000 as UW Oshkosh alumni.
