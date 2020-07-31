OSHKOSH, Wis. — University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the dean’s list and honor roll in spring 2020 across all three campuses (Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Fox Cities). Local students include Brett Tornow, a junior from Clinton who has been named to the dean’s list, and Gabrielle Snyder, a freshman from Lanark, Illinois who was named to honor roll.

