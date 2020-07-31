OSHKOSH, Wis. — University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the dean’s list and honor roll in spring 2020 across all three campuses (Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Fox Cities). Local students include Brett Tornow, a junior from Clinton who has been named to the dean’s list, and Gabrielle Snyder, a freshman from Lanark, Illinois who was named to honor roll.
Tornow, Snyder honored for academic achievement
James "Jimmy" Heath Sr., 73, formerly of the Clinton area, died July 25, in Waco Texas. He is survived by sons Tom and Jim; and sisters - Sally Schaaf and Diane Dethmann. Arrangements are pending.
