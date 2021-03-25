ROCK FALLS, Ill. — At least 12 scholarships will be awarded by Tri-County Opportunities Council to income-eligible students residing in the agency’s service area.
The scholarships are worth up to $1,250 and have been made available by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development through its Community Services Block Grant funds. All low-income students, racial or ethnic minorities and previous scholarship winners are encouraged to apply.
To be eligible for the scholarship competition:
• The applicant must be a member of an income-eligible household.
• The applicants must be attending an Illinois accredited post-secondary educational institution of higher learning during the fall of 2021.
• Applicants must be a resident of Bureau, Carroll, LaSalle, Lee, Marshall, Ogle, Putnam, Stark or Whiteside counties in Illinois.
• Students must be considered full time (minimum of 12 semester hours) to qualify for the full $1,250 scholarship. Part-time students will be considered in the competition; however, scholarship awards will be pro-rated if they are selected as a winner.
The application deadline has been extended to April 23, 2021.
Further information and application forms can be obtained by contacting the office at 1-800-323-5434, Ext. 15, or on the website at www.tcochelps.org.
