ROCK FALLS, Ill. — At least 12 scholarships will be awarded by Tri-County Opportunities Council to income-eligible students residing in the agency’s service area.
The scholarships are worth up to $1,250 and have been made available by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development through its Community Services Block Grant funds.
To be eligible for the scholarship competition:
- The applicant must be a member of an income-eligible household.
- The applicant must be attending an Illinois accredited post-secondary educational institution of higher learning during the fall of 2022.
- An applicant must be a resident of Bureau, Carroll, LaSalle, Lee, Marshall, Ogle, Putnam, Stark or Whiteside counties in Illinois.
Students must be considered full-time (minimum of 12 semester hours) to qualify for the full $1,250 scholarship. Part-time students will be considered in the competition; however, scholarship awards will be pro-rated if they are selected as a winner.
Application deadline is March 25, 2022.
Further information and application forms can be obtained by contacting the office at 1-800-323-5434, Ext. 710, or at www.tcochelps.org.
