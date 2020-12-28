IOWA CITY - Grace Tubbs of Clinton is one of more than 80 University of Iowa student-athletes named to the 2020 Big Ten Fall Academic All-Conference team.
The list includes student-athletes from Iowa's men's cross country, women's cross country, field hockey, football, women's soccer and volleyball teams.
Tubbs is a member of Iowa's volleyball team and is majoring in Human Physiology.
To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official squad list as of Nov. 1 for fall sports, been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
