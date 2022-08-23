DEWITT – Gordy and Debbie will be the featured music at “Tunes In Town” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Lincoln Park Band Shelter. Food will be available from Urban Eats. Everyone is invited to attend.
Tunes in Town tonight
