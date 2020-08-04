CEDAR FALLS — New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa. Local students who are Spring 2020 graduates include:
Camanche
Brady Determan, Bachelor of Arts, Communication
Kellie Hugunin, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Claire Kiester, Bachelor of Arts, MIS: Business Analytics, Marketing: Advertising and Digital Media
Clinton
Emily Dehner, Master of Arts, Counseling: Clinical Mental Health
Isaak Espersen, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science
Natalie Hirl, Bachelor of Science, Biology and Bachelor of Arts, Biochemistry; graduated with honors
Tasia Lange, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work
Alexandra Schluns, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology, Psychology
Stephanie Sterbenz, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education
Paul Velasco, Bachelor of Arts, General Studies
Rachel Winter, Bachelor of Arts, Theatre: Performance
Lauren Yoerger, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work
DeWitt
Darcy Bertolino, Bachelor of Arts Communication:Digital Journalism; Movement and Exercise Science
Samantha Costello, Master of Arts Counseling, Clinical Mental Health
Kaitlyn Dickey, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education
Adam Schmidt, Bachelor of Arts, Finance: Investments; Management: Business Admininistration
Kayla Zeimet, Bachelor of Arts, Theatre: Design and Production
Low Moor
Kristina Huling, Bachelor of Arts, Communications/Public Relations: Sports Public Relations
