CEDAR FALLS — New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa. Local students who are Spring 2020 graduates include:

Camanche

Brady Determan, Bachelor of Arts, Communication

Kellie Hugunin, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Claire Kiester, Bachelor of Arts, MIS: Business Analytics, Marketing: Advertising and Digital Media

Clinton

Emily Dehner, Master of Arts, Counseling: Clinical Mental Health

Isaak Espersen, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science

Natalie Hirl, Bachelor of Science, Biology and Bachelor of Arts, Biochemistry; graduated with honors

Tasia Lange, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work

Alexandra Schluns, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology, Psychology

Stephanie Sterbenz, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education

Paul Velasco, Bachelor of Arts, General Studies

Rachel Winter, Bachelor of Arts, Theatre: Performance

Lauren Yoerger, Bachelor of Arts, Social Work

DeWitt

Darcy Bertolino, Bachelor of Arts Communication:Digital Journalism; Movement and Exercise Science

Samantha Costello, Master of Arts Counseling, Clinical Mental Health

Kaitlyn Dickey, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education

Adam Schmidt, Bachelor of Arts, Finance: Investments; Management: Business Admininistration

Kayla Zeimet, Bachelor of Arts, Theatre: Design and Production

Low Moor

Kristina Huling, Bachelor of Arts, Communications/Public Relations: Sports Public Relations

