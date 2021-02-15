CEDAR FALLS – Several Clinton residents have been named to the Fall 2020 semester Dean’s List at the University of Northern Iowa.
To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.
Clinton students named to the Dean’s List are Jarim Amely, Hayle Calvin, Samantha Carroll, Hannah Dash, Natalie Dornbush, Madison Eberhart, Kaitlyn Evers, Emma Ferguson, Madison Geronzin, Prushia Golden, Justine Lange, Emily Loomis, Samantha McCue, Ressa Meyer, Tyler Mulholland, Eliza Mussmann, Cailey Olson, Whitney Petersen, Quinn Rauchenecker, Hailey Rice, Jenna Spencer, Kaylee Stevenson, Paige Suessmith and Isabel Wolf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.