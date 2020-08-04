UNI logo

CEDAR FALLS — Several local students have been named to the Spring 2020 semester dean's list at the University of Northern Iowa.

To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.

Local students named to the list include:

Bryant

Jayden Rathje

Calamus

Elizabeth Tulley

Camanche

Kellie Hugunin

Emma Judge

Morgan Lyons

Lauren Shaff

Kaitlyn Shaw

Clinton

Amela Akiti

Jarim Amely

Hayle Calvin

Samantha Carroll

Hannah Dash

Madison Eberhart

McKenna Eberhart

Isaak Espersen

Kaitlyn Evers

Emma Ferguson

Madison Geronzin

Natalie Hirl

Mackenzie Jepsen

Hannah Jones

Justine Lange

Emily Loomis

Samantha McCue

Eliza Mussmann

Cailey Olson

Belle Presson

Quinn Rauchenecker

Ayanna Reckman

Alexandra Schluns

Dyllan Sparks

Paige Suessmith

Bailey Tinderholt

Paul Velasco

Katelyn Wilkens

Rachel Winter

Jordan Woods

Lauren Yoerger

Chase Zuidema

DeWitt

Darcy Bertolino

Emily Cornelius

Jonathan Green

Thomas Hill

Cayla Jackson

Madison Kizer

Tyler Lawrence

Matthew Marvin

Collin Ridgley

Dzemile Saliu

Ashley Vinson

Kayla Zeimet

Elwood

Emily Schepers

Goose Lake

Benjamin Lange

Makenzie Wolfe

Grand Mound

Samantha Pewe

Lost Nation

Sadie Kuchel

Low Moor

Kristina Huling

Wheatland

Serina Carpenter

