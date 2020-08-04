CEDAR FALLS — Several local students have been named to the Spring 2020 semester dean's list at the University of Northern Iowa.
To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. On the 4.0 system, an A is worth four points; a B, three points; a C, two points, and a D, one point.
Local students named to the list include:
Bryant
Jayden Rathje
Calamus
Elizabeth Tulley
Camanche
Kellie Hugunin
Emma Judge
Morgan Lyons
Lauren Shaff
Kaitlyn Shaw
Clinton
Amela Akiti
Jarim Amely
Hayle Calvin
Samantha Carroll
Hannah Dash
Madison Eberhart
McKenna Eberhart
Isaak Espersen
Kaitlyn Evers
Emma Ferguson
Madison Geronzin
Natalie Hirl
Mackenzie Jepsen
Hannah Jones
Justine Lange
Emily Loomis
Samantha McCue
Eliza Mussmann
Cailey Olson
Belle Presson
Quinn Rauchenecker
Ayanna Reckman
Alexandra Schluns
Dyllan Sparks
Paige Suessmith
Bailey Tinderholt
Paul Velasco
Katelyn Wilkens
Rachel Winter
Jordan Woods
Lauren Yoerger
Chase Zuidema
DeWitt
Darcy Bertolino
Emily Cornelius
Jonathan Green
Thomas Hill
Cayla Jackson
Madison Kizer
Tyler Lawrence
Matthew Marvin
Collin Ridgley
Dzemile Saliu
Ashley Vinson
Kayla Zeimet
Elwood
Emily Schepers
Goose Lake
Benjamin Lange
Makenzie Wolfe
Grand Mound
Samantha Pewe
Lost Nation
Sadie Kuchel
Low Moor
Kristina Huling
Wheatland
Serina Carpenter
