CLINTON — Unique & More, a buy-sell-trade store owned by Gary Doran Jr., is open for business in a new location at 700 S. Second St.
The store previously was located at 311 S. Second St. His new location opened Nov. 30 and is what he calls “the new Unique & More superstore.”
“Sometimes,” Doran says, “doors close and new doors open.”
Inside the store that nearly spans the entire length of the block are 180,000 DVDs, 1,000 Blu-Ray movies, video games, CDs, several thousand vinyl records of all genres, comics, Hot Wheels cars, knives, swords, sunglasses, both men’s and women’s jewelry, cologne, T-shirts, metal signs, watches, cassette tapes, lamps, vintage Budweiser steins still in the boxes, KISS action figures, and more.
Doran has seen a steady flow of customers each day that his business has been open again, including collectors and individuals with widely varying interests.
He calls himself a “picker” who’s been interested in buying, selling, and trading rare or one-of-a-kind items his entire life.
He started Unique & More in 2009 based on the idea that “to be unique, you have to think unique.” His business has changed locations a few different times throughout the years, but Doran is happy to have found where he is now.
“When I saw this place, I said this is it,” he says. “It’s a great spot.”
His signature bright yellow signs have been put up on the outside of the building, and new LED lights have been installed on the inside. From ample space for parking outside, two handicapped-accessible entrances lead into the several rooms that compose the layout of the store.
He loves being a business owner and part of the community.
“I really care about everybody here in Clinton and the surrounding areas," he says.
In an effort to show the appreciation he has for the community, Doran plans to soon run a promotion for all who come to visit his store, whether or not they purchase anything. The names of anyone who’d like to participate will be put into a bucket from which 13 names will be drawn for a chance to spin a prize wheel.
Another promotion he’s running uses a gumball machine that once sat inside Clinton’s Family Video. If a white gumball is produced from a customer’s quarter into the machine, the prize is a free movie from the store.
Doran also has a 7-foot-tall money booth he hopes to get up and running in the near future.
Unique & More is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.