DUBUQUE — For the first time in its 168-year history, the University of Dubuque held virtual commencement ceremonies to celebrate the accomplishments of over 350 graduates.
Since the campus could not gather in-person because of the pandemic, UD officials held virtual commencements for undergraduate and graduate students in the Class of 2020 on the original date for May commencement. Students who graduated May 2020 may return to campus to participate in December 2020 commencement or May 2021 commencement.
Local graduates include:
Bellevue
• Will Clancy, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
• Jesse Keller, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude.
• Devon Kueter, Bachelor of Business Administration.
• Tanner Sieverding, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Delmar
• Nathan Ferguson, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.
Maquoketa
• Chloe Fields, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.
• Adrianna Fier, Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude.
• Maggie Ward, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Morrison, Illinois
• Justin Jensen, Bachelor of Science.
Sterling, Illinois
• Aaron Berogan, Master of Arts in Communication.
