DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque celebrated its 169th commencement with three in-person commencement ceremonies in May.
Local graduates include:
Bellevue
Kylee Biedermann, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude.
Amanda Holm, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.
Conner Michels, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Tanner Michels, Bachelor of Arts.
Corbin Stillmunkes, Bachelor of Arts.
Camanche
Dylan Hundley, Bachelor of Science.
Clinton
Shauna McAleer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Brenna Seeser, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.
DeWitt
Jared Haack, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
Fulton, Illinois
MiKayla Medendorp, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.
Lost Nation
Callie Feuss, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude.
Maquoketa
Emily Highnam, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.
Tyler Rutenbeck, Bachelor of Arts.
Savanna, Illinois
Caleb Stines, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.
