DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque celebrated its 169th commencement with three in-person commencement ceremonies in May.

Local graduates include:

Bellevue

Kylee Biedermann, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude.

Amanda Holm, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.

Conner Michels, Bachelor of Business Administration.

Tanner Michels, Bachelor of Arts.

Corbin Stillmunkes, Bachelor of Arts.

Camanche

Dylan Hundley, Bachelor of Science.

Clinton

Shauna McAleer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Brenna Seeser, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.

DeWitt

Jared Haack, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.

Fulton, Illinois

MiKayla Medendorp, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude.

Lost Nation

Callie Feuss, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude.

Maquoketa

Emily Highnam, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.

Tyler Rutenbeck, Bachelor of Arts.

Savanna, Illinois

Caleb Stines, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude.

Tags

Trending Video