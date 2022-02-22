Education digest logo

DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the Fall Semester 2021 Academic Dean's List.

Bellevue: Nathan Carter, Keily Davis, Rick Ernst, Nyla Kahl, Kailey Miller, Makinlee Roeder, Shabnam Schmidt, Brady Templeton, Kylee Unke

Clinton: Katelyn Howe, Heather McClimon, Valerie Spooner, Dawson Tubbs

DeWitt: Emily Swanson

Erie, Illinois: Lexus Georgean, Joshua Hammer

Lanark, Illinois: Braydin Preston

Maquoketa: Kyler Beidler, Megan Collister, Chloe Fields, Courtnee Neumann, Jacob Risinger, Nathan Specht

Milledgeville, Illinois: Kira Finifrock

Mount Carroll, Illinois: Hannah Bauch, Olivia Burton, Zachary Myers

Preston: RaeAnn Carlson, Lexee Stoll

Rock Falls, Illinois: Dacotah Lowrance

Sabula: Sammie Pritchard

Savanna, Illinois: Hailey Barsema

St. Donatus: Sarah Millman

