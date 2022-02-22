DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the Fall Semester 2021 Academic Dean's List.
Bellevue: Nathan Carter, Keily Davis, Rick Ernst, Nyla Kahl, Kailey Miller, Makinlee Roeder, Shabnam Schmidt, Brady Templeton, Kylee Unke
Clinton: Katelyn Howe, Heather McClimon, Valerie Spooner, Dawson Tubbs
DeWitt: Emily Swanson
Erie, Illinois: Lexus Georgean, Joshua Hammer
Lanark, Illinois: Braydin Preston
Maquoketa: Kyler Beidler, Megan Collister, Chloe Fields, Courtnee Neumann, Jacob Risinger, Nathan Specht
Milledgeville, Illinois: Kira Finifrock
Mount Carroll, Illinois: Hannah Bauch, Olivia Burton, Zachary Myers
Preston: RaeAnn Carlson, Lexee Stoll
Rock Falls, Illinois: Dacotah Lowrance
Sabula: Sammie Pritchard
Savanna, Illinois: Hailey Barsema
St. Donatus: Sarah Millman
