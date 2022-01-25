IOWA CITY – More than 800 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the president’s list for the 2021 fall semester. Local students named to the president’s list are:
Rylee Clark of Lowden, Class: Fourth Year; College: College of Education; Major: Elementary Education.
Ryann Hubbart of Clinton, Class: Fourth Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Economics.
Sara Kilburg of Preston, Class: Fourth Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Pre-Business.
Benjamin Lange of Goose Lake, Class: Fourth Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Sport and Recreation Management.
Zachary Merkel of Clinton, Class: Fourth Year; College: College of Nursing; Major: Nursing.
Kate Struble of Clinton, Class: Fourth Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Journalism and Mass Communication.
Evan Harden of Clinton, Class: Second Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Art.
Kira Price of Clinton, Class: Second Year; College: Tippie College of Business; Major: Finance.
Charlie Bell of Lost Nation, Class: Third Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Political Science.
Gretchen Lenth of Welton,Class: Third Year; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Major: Journalism and Mass Communication.
