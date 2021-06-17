IOWA CITY — An estimated 5,300 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students received their degrees this spring. Local graduates include:
Elijah Porter of Long Grove, Doctor of Pharmacy.
Madison Rush of Clinton, Bachelor of Arts in International Relations.
Anna Ivarson of Sterling, Illinois, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences.
Matthew Lindsly of DeWitt, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Abbygale Willging of Camanche, Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.
Dimitri Gatzios of Bellevue, Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
Olivia Ahlberg of Owatonna, Minnesota, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing.
Gage Anderson of Sterling, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Brett Beckwith of Clinton, Bachelor of Arts in Health and Human Physiology.
Isabella Brewer of Long Grove, Bachelor of Arts in Art Education.
Braden Carr of Delmar, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Mya Cavanagh of DeWitt, Bachelor of Arts in Criminology, Law and Justice.
Elizabeth Conroy of Preston, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Taylor Copp of Long Grove, Bachelor of Arts in Enterprise Leadership.
Eduardo Cortes of Sterling, Illinois, Bachelor of Arts in Economics.
Paola Dondiego Moreno of Clinton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Tobi Garcia of Sterling, Bachelor of Arts in Criminology, Law and Justice.
Brayden Garza of Sterling, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
Nicole Haas of Sterling, Master of Health Administration.
Madison Jargo of Preston, Bachelor of Arts in Speech and Hearing Science.
Trey Kenney of Clinton, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education.
KayLee Kuehl of DeWitt, Bachelor of Arts in English and Creative Writing.
Jason Lin of Clinton, Bachelor of Arts in Interdepartmental Studies.
Colin McNamara of DeWitt, Juris Doctor.
Jonathan Napolitano of Clinton, Bachelor of Arts in Health and Human Physiology.
Jordan Nelson of Clinton, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education.
Lauren O’Neil of DeWitt, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies.
Allison Oberman of Clinton, Bachelor of Arts in Interdepartmental Studies.
Allison Olson of Sterling, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
Madeline Parker of Camanche, Master of Science in Chemistry.
James Rausenberger of Clinton, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Evan Reiley of Sterling, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management.
Jacob Rich of Davenport, Bachelor of Arts in English.
Kyle Schmitt of Rock Falls, Illinois, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Analytics and Information Systems.
Zachary Scott of Preston, Bachelor of Arts in Enterprise Leadership.
John Steger of Clinton, Juris Doctor.
Abby Stuedemann of Clinton, Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Keith Vidal of Clinton, Master of Science in Physics.
Sarah Watson of DeWitt, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Duncan Winoski of Iowa City, Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering.
Jimmy Zhang of Clinton, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.