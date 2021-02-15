CEDAR FALLS – New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa. Fall graduates from Clinton include:
• Mackenzie Lemke, Master of Arts, Speech-Language Pathology.
• Kaylee Stevenson, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology & Criminal Justice.
• Bailey Tinderholt, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, Middle Level Education Dual Major.
• Danielle Walker, Bachelor of Arts, English Teaching.
• Amber Winkel, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education.
• Jordan Woods, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education.
