CEDAR FALLS – New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa. Fall graduates from Clinton include:

• Mackenzie Lemke, Master of Arts, Speech-Language Pathology.

• Kaylee Stevenson, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology & Criminal Justice.

• Bailey Tinderholt, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, Middle Level Education Dual Major.

• Danielle Walker, Bachelor of Arts, English Teaching.

• Amber Winkel, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education.

• Jordan Woods, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education.

