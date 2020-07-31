MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Local students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
Lucas Anderson, of Bellevue, a student in the School of Architecture and Urban Planning, and Matthew Hughes, of Sterling, Illinois, who is enrolled in the Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, were named to the list.
Johnson graduates from Wheaton College
WHEATON, Ill. — Russell Johnson, of Erie, Illinois, graduated summa cum laude from Wheaton College with a degree in international relations and economics and a minor in Spanish.
