- Thursday, Dec. 3: Eden Valley Science Club from 10 a.m. to noon at Eden Valley Nature Center, 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin. Clinton County Conservation is trying something new. This week's Science Club will focus on Daytime Birds of Prey. Take a look at the hawks, eagles and falcons that call Iowa home, featuring a live red-tailed hawk and hike through the park. This program is geared towards home-schoolers but is open to anyone interested. It is a free program. All children must be accompanied by an adult and masks are required while indoors. Group size is limited to seven. Registration is required. Call the office at (563) 847-7202.
- Thursday, Dec. 3: Nature Story at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Marina and Campground, 3942 291st St., Camanche. Rock Creek is the "Hibernation Station" of many animals, so let's investigate and play outside. This is youth-led but a naturalist is there to point out interesting nature facts or to answer any questions. This week, participants will read a book about hibernation, go scouting for places that animals stay warm and make a bean collage, all outdoors. You must call or text (563) 212-0955 to register. The Eco Center is open for restrooms, food and drinks and warming.
- Friday, Dec. 4: Rock Creek Science Club from 10 a.m. to noon. This week's Science Club will focus on the solar system. We will use a space simulation program to take a rocket ship to all eight planets. This program is geared towards home-schoolers but is open to anyone interested. It is a free program. All children must be accompanied by an adult and masks are required while indoors. Group size is limited to seven. Registration is required. Call the office at (563) 847-7202.
- Friday, Dec. 4: Fun-time Friday, "Hibernation Station" at 10 a.m. at the Children's Discovery Center, Clinton. Naturalist Jess is bringing some animals and furs from animals that are highlighted in the book "Hibernation Station" by Michelle Meadows, including a live turtle, salamander and snake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.