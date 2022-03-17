FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced its December 2021 graduates, followed by honors and the degree earned. Local students include:
Long Grove
- Samantha Barber, Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management
Savanna, Illinois
- David Klein, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Clinton
- Angela Leu, Bachelor of Arts in Birth-Grade 3:Inclusive Settings
- Christina Peters, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
