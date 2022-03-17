FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced its December 2021 graduates, followed by honors and the degree earned. Local students include:

Long Grove

- Samantha Barber, Bachelor of Science in Human Resources Management

Savanna, Illinois

- David Klein, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Clinton

- Angela Leu, Bachelor of Arts in Birth-Grade 3:Inclusive Settings

- Christina Peters, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

