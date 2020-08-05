blue logo

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 1,000 students from its three campuses for the spring and summer of 2020.

A total of 942 students from UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland earned either their bachelor's or associate degrees. Because of COVID-19, no ceremonies were held in May, but will be rescheduled at a later date. Local students include:

Bellevue

Evan Dalldorf, Bachelor of Science in Soil & Crop Science, UW-Platteville.

Clinton

Shannon Kuehl, Bachelor of Arts in History, UW-Platteville.

Erie, Illinois

Alicia Stout, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Investigation, UW-Platteville.

Fulton, Illinois

Jared Charneski, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, UW-Platteville.

Maquoketa

Logan Connolly, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering, UW-Platteville.

Morrison, Illinois

Sadie Onken, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, UW-Platteville.

Rock Falls, Illinois

Michaela Ward, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and a Bachelor of Science in Forensic Investigation, UW-Platteville.

Sterling, Illinois

Abbagail Witmer, Bachelor of Science in Soil & Crop Science, UW-Platteville.

Tags