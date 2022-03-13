PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2021 semester.

College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.

Local students on the Dean's List include:

Albany, Illinois

Madison Whitmore, Elementary Education

Chadwick, Illinois

Kyle Aude, Civil Engineering

Erie, Illinois

Riley Redell, STEM Education MC-EA

Grand Mound,

Janna Diercks, Agricultural Business

Jenna Diercks, Elementary Education;  Jenna Diercks also was named to the Chancellor's List.

Miles

Jack Mix, Mechanical Engineering

Milledgeville, Illinois

Alli Schmidt, Agricultural Business

Monmouth

Brett Schoenherr, Animal Science

Preston

Grace Trenkamp, Environmental Science & Conservation

Rock Falls, Illinois

Madison Arickx, English

Savanna, Illinois

Zoe Barnes, Sustainable Renew Energy

Sterling, Illinois

Gabrielle Garza, Elementary Education. Garza also was named to the Chancellor's List.

Drew Siegmund, Mechanical Engineering

Emma Yde, Elementary Education

