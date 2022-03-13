PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2021 semester.
College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Local students on the Dean's List include:
Albany, Illinois
Madison Whitmore, Elementary Education
Chadwick, Illinois
Kyle Aude, Civil Engineering
Erie, Illinois
Riley Redell, STEM Education MC-EA
Grand Mound,
Janna Diercks, Agricultural Business
Jenna Diercks, Elementary Education; Jenna Diercks also was named to the Chancellor's List.
Miles
Jack Mix, Mechanical Engineering
Milledgeville, Illinois
Alli Schmidt, Agricultural Business
Monmouth
Brett Schoenherr, Animal Science
Preston
Grace Trenkamp, Environmental Science & Conservation
Rock Falls, Illinois
Madison Arickx, English
Savanna, Illinois
Zoe Barnes, Sustainable Renew Energy
Sterling, Illinois
Gabrielle Garza, Elementary Education. Garza also was named to the Chancellor's List.
Drew Siegmund, Mechanical Engineering
Emma Yde, Elementary Education
