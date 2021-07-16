PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its Dean's List honoring full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2021 semester.
Local students named to the Dean's List include:
Albany, Illinois
Madison Whitmore
Chadwick, Illinois
Kyle Aude
Clinton
Nathaniel Lueders
DeWitt
Donovan Good
Grand Mound
Janna Diercks
Jenna Diercks
Maquoketa
Delaney Clark
Miles
Jack Mix
Monmouth
Brett Schoenherr
Mount Carroll, Illinois
Emily Suiter
Preston
Grace Trenkamp
Rock Falls, Illinois
Madison Arickx
Savanna, Illinois
Zoe Barnes
Shelby Skiles
Shannon, Illinois
Benjamin Woessner
Sterling, Illinois
Gabrielle Garza
Luis Vargas
Kyle Yde
Tampico, Illinois
Alec Wetzell
