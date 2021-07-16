PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its Dean's List honoring full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2021 semester.

Local students named to the Dean's List include:

Albany, Illinois

Madison Whitmore

Chadwick, Illinois

Kyle Aude

Clinton

Nathaniel Lueders

DeWitt

Donovan Good

Grand Mound

Janna Diercks

Jenna Diercks

Maquoketa

Delaney Clark

Miles

Jack Mix

Monmouth

Brett Schoenherr

Mount Carroll, Illinois

Emily Suiter

Preston

Grace Trenkamp

Rock Falls, Illinois

Madison Arickx

Savanna, Illinois

Zoe Barnes

Shelby Skiles

Shannon, Illinois

Benjamin Woessner

Sterling, Illinois

Gabrielle Garza

Luis Vargas

Kyle Yde

Tampico, Illinois

Alec Wetzell

Tags

Trending Video