PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its dean’s list that honors full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2020 semester.

Students earned the honors at the three campuses: UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland. Those students earned the high honors while making the quick transition from in-person classes to alternative delivery in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local students on the dean’s list include:

Calamus

Austin Rickertsen, mechanical engineering.

Clinton

Nathaniel Lueders, industrial technology management; Allyson Whitehead, chemistry.

Grand Mound

Janna Diercks, agricultural business and elementary education.

Maquoketa

Logan Connolly, software engineering; Peter Perez-Weirup, elementary education.

Mount Carroll, Illinois

Emily Suiter, elementary education.

Preston

Grace Trenkamp, biology.

Savanna, Illinois

Shelby Skiles, elementary education.

Sterling, Illinois

Henry Brito, criminal justice; Kyle Yde, mechanical engineering.

