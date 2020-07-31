PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its dean’s list that honors full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2020 semester.
Students earned the honors at the three campuses: UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland. Those students earned the high honors while making the quick transition from in-person classes to alternative delivery in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local students on the dean’s list include:
Calamus
Austin Rickertsen, mechanical engineering.
Clinton
Nathaniel Lueders, industrial technology management; Allyson Whitehead, chemistry.
Grand Mound
Janna Diercks, agricultural business and elementary education.
Maquoketa
Logan Connolly, software engineering; Peter Perez-Weirup, elementary education.
Mount Carroll, Illinois
Emily Suiter, elementary education.
Preston
Grace Trenkamp, biology.
Savanna, Illinois
Shelby Skiles, elementary education.
Sterling, Illinois
Henry Brito, criminal justice; Kyle Yde, mechanical engineering.
