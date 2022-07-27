PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its Dean's List honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2022 semester. Local students on the Dean's List include:

Bellevue

Julia Penniston, Forensic Investigation, University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Chadwick, Illinois

Kyle Aude, Civil Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Grand Mound

Jenna Diercks, Elementary Education, University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Lanark, Illinois

Sydney Guentner, Chemistry, University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Milledgeville, Illinois

Alli Schmidt, Agricultural Business, University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Monmouth, Iowa

Hope Saroka, Ornamental Horticulture, Soil and Crop Science, University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Preston

Grace Trenkamp, Environmental Science & Conservation, University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Rock Falls, Illinois

Madison Arickx, English, University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Savanna, Illinois

Zoe Barnes, Sustainable Renew Energy Syst, University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Shannon, Illinois

Benjamin Woessner, Agricultural Business, University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Sterling, Illinois

Genea Garza, Animal Science, University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Emma Yde, Integrated Marketing, University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Kyle Yde, Mechanical Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Loras College announces Spring 2022 Dean's List

DUBUQUE - Loras College has announced the names of students who achieved Dean's List status for the 2022 spring semester. A student must earn a 3.5 grade-point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours to be recognized.

Bellevue: Annika Frank, Teona Richman, Lauren Sieverding, Maura Tracy

Clinton: Katelyn Matthew

DeWitt: Morgan Machovec

Maquoketa: Abraham Michel, Carlene Paul

Morrison, Illinois: Tyson Smith

Preston: Jessen Weber

Sterling, Illinois: Cayhla Smart

Wheatland: Hunter Rickels

