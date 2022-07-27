PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its Dean's List honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2022 semester. Local students on the Dean's List include:
Bellevue
Julia Penniston, Forensic Investigation, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Chadwick, Illinois
Kyle Aude, Civil Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Grand Mound
Jenna Diercks, Elementary Education, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Lanark, Illinois
Sydney Guentner, Chemistry, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Milledgeville, Illinois
Alli Schmidt, Agricultural Business, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Monmouth, Iowa
Hope Saroka, Ornamental Horticulture, Soil and Crop Science, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Preston
Grace Trenkamp, Environmental Science & Conservation, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Rock Falls, Illinois
Madison Arickx, English, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Savanna, Illinois
Zoe Barnes, Sustainable Renew Energy Syst, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Shannon, Illinois
Benjamin Woessner, Agricultural Business, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Sterling, Illinois
Genea Garza, Animal Science, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Emma Yde, Integrated Marketing, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Kyle Yde, Mechanical Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Loras College announces Spring 2022 Dean's List
DUBUQUE - Loras College has announced the names of students who achieved Dean's List status for the 2022 spring semester. A student must earn a 3.5 grade-point average and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours to be recognized.
Bellevue: Annika Frank, Teona Richman, Lauren Sieverding, Maura Tracy
Clinton: Katelyn Matthew
DeWitt: Morgan Machovec
Maquoketa: Abraham Michel, Carlene Paul
Morrison, Illinois: Tyson Smith
Preston: Jessen Weber
Sterling, Illinois: Cayhla Smart
Wheatland: Hunter Rickels
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.