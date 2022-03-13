PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to more than 600 students from its three campuses for the fall of 2021. The ceremonies were held inside Williams Fieldhouse on the UW-Platteville campus.

Local students who graduated include:

Camanche

Jacob McDonald, Construction Management

Clinton

Cooper DenBesten, Agricultural Business

DeWitt

Donovan Good, Industrial Technology Management

Grand Mound

Janna Diercks, Agricultural Business

Miles

Jack Mix, Mechanical Engineering

Mount Carroll, Illinois

Christopher Morgan, Civil Engineering

Sterling, Illinois

Gabrielle Garza, Elementary Education

Drew Siegmund, Mechanical Engineering

Founded in 1866, UW-Platteville is located in southwest Wisconsin and has branch campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo. For more information on the university, visit www.uwplatt.edu.

