PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to more than 600 students from its three campuses for the fall of 2021. The ceremonies were held inside Williams Fieldhouse on the UW-Platteville campus.
Local students who graduated include:
Camanche
Jacob McDonald, Construction Management
Clinton
Cooper DenBesten, Agricultural Business
DeWitt
Donovan Good, Industrial Technology Management
Grand Mound
Janna Diercks, Agricultural Business
Miles
Jack Mix, Mechanical Engineering
Mount Carroll, Illinois
Christopher Morgan, Civil Engineering
Sterling, Illinois
Gabrielle Garza, Elementary Education
Drew Siegmund, Mechanical Engineering
Founded in 1866, UW-Platteville is located in southwest Wisconsin and has branch campuses in Richland Center and Baraboo. For more information on the university, visit www.uwplatt.edu.
