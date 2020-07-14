PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor’s List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2020 semester.

A total of 467 students earned the honors at the three campuses: UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland. Those students earned the highest honors while making the quick transition from in-person classes to alternative delivery in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students from the area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include:

Calamus

Austin Rickertsen, Calamus-Wheatland High School

Clinton

Nathaniel Lueders, Northeast Community High School

Grand Mound

Janna Diercks, Calamus-Wheatland High School

Maquoketa

Peter Perez-Weirup, Maquoketa High School

Mount Carroll, Illinois

Emily Suiter, West Carroll High School

Preston

Grace Trenkamp, Northeast Community High School

Sterling, Illinois

Henry Brito, Sterling High School

