PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor’s List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2020 semester.
A total of 467 students earned the honors at the three campuses: UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland. Those students earned the highest honors while making the quick transition from in-person classes to alternative delivery in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students from the area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include:
Calamus
Austin Rickertsen, Calamus-Wheatland High School
Clinton
Nathaniel Lueders, Northeast Community High School
Grand Mound
Janna Diercks, Calamus-Wheatland High School
Maquoketa
Peter Perez-Weirup, Maquoketa High School
Mount Carroll, Illinois
Emily Suiter, West Carroll High School
Preston
Grace Trenkamp, Northeast Community High School
Sterling, Illinois
Henry Brito, Sterling High School
