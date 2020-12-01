AMES — Iowa State University has named peer mentors for learning communities in the College of Human Sciences for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Ashley VanderHeiden, an elementary education major from Wheatland, has been named a peer mentor for the Preparing Tomorrow's Teachers learning community, a group for students who want to explore teaching as a career path.
Peer mentors guide new students, helping them get to know their peers, adjust to their surroundings, learn effective study skills, socialize, and connect more deeply with their course of study, faculty and staff. They also provide other resources that enhance the Iowa State University student experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.