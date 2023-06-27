DAVENPORT — The Vera French Community Mental Health Center is adding a second full-service outpatient mental health clinic in late 2023 to meet the growing mental health needs of the Quad-Cities and the larger region.
Vera French on Tuesday announced its purchase and renovation of the first three floors of the tower at 852 Middle Road in Bettendorf. Vera French has served as an independent community mental health center for a five-county region, including the Quad-Cities, over the last 74 years.
“It is central to our mission to advance mental health for all and to collaborate with our community partners,” said Vera French CEO Dr. Richard Whitaker Jr. “Vera French’s expansion to Middle Road in Bettendorf will allow us to help more people improve their mental health – which in our experience is the foundation of healthy living.”
Vera French will maintain and expand mental health and substance use treatment services currently provided at its location at 1441 W. Central Park Avenue in Davenport.
“The demand for the services Vera French provides has never been higher,” said Vera French Chief Operating Officer Denise Beenk. ”We need more space for outpatient clinical and case management services, plus we are adding a program to treat substance use using a holistic approach.”
In early 2021, Vera French began its search to expand access to evidence-based mental health services and healthy living solutions. In consultation with the Vera French Board of Directors, the acquisition of 26,000 additional square feet at 852 Middle Road in Bettendorf was the best option from a programming and fiscal perspective.
“Vera French’s expansion to Middle Road in Bettendorf is the right next step for our agency to reach more people who need our services,” said Robert Eby, chairman of the Vera French Board of Directors. ”The expansion also helps ensure the sustainability and longevity of Vera French in the coming years and decades to serve our community and larger region.”
"Over the past year, we have seen an increase of 18% of persons seeking outpatient counseling services – our expansion to a second full-service clinic on Middle Road not only expands geographic access, but also means we are expanding our mental health workforce as well to meet the growing needs of our community," Whitaker said.
Vera French’s expansion to Middle Road in Bettendorf will add approximately 15-20 jobs in the Quad-City region, of which 12-15 jobs will be licensed providers of mental health services.
Construction is in progress and Vera French anticipates seeing patients and clients at its new Middle Road location in late 2023.
