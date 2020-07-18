CLINTON — Terry and Vicki (Luckritz) Vicks exchanged their vows at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Sabula, Iowa on July 30, 1960.
The couple were blessed with two children, Tammy (Andy) and Mike (Dawn). They have 7 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The family wishes to have a card shower. Cards may be sent to Mr. and Mrs. Terry Vicks, 850 Stockwell Lane, Clinton, IA 52732.
They have been a blessing in our lives and have set an example for all of us. We hope they enjoy many more years together.
